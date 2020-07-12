RAYNE - Private family only graveside services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, for Ernest “EJ” Joseph Melancon, 81, who died Friday, July 10, at his residence in Mire.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Richard Melancon of Rayne; two sons, Dale Melancon and spouse Brenda of Rayne, and Danny Melancon and spouse Suzanne of Mire; four grandchildren, Scott Melancon and spouse Jill, Shea Melancon and spouse Chantel, Bryce Melancon and spouse Hailey, and Brandon Stutes and spouse Andree of Rayne; five great-grandchildren, Lane Melancon, Liam Melancon, Carter Melancon, Grayson Melancon and Genevieve Stutes; and one sister, Nellie Cahana of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Faye Melancon Stutes; father, Lionel Melancon, mother; and Mable Cahanin Melancon.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.