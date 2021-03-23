Visitation service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home for Mr. Ernest Comeaux Sr., 86, who entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his residence in Crowley.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. in South Crowley Cemetery on Wednesday, March 24. Interment will immediately follow.

Mr. Comeaux leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Ernest (Karen) Comeaux Jr. and Curtis (Bridgett) Johnson; five daughters, Connie Francis (Edward), Charlotte Evans (Merlin), Phyliss Boyd (Tracy), Angela Mouton (Jerome) and Melanie Comeaux (Jerome); three brothers, Terry Comeaux, Jerry Comeaux and Junis Eaglin (Jimmy); two sisters, Geraldine Phillips and Shirley Comeaux; 29 grandchildren; 70-plus great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by: his wife, Clara Mae Comeaux; his father, Delmont Comeaux; his mother, Agnes McZeal and stepfather, Francis McZeal; one son, Chris Mouton; sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Chester Perot; three brothers, Leroy Comeaux, Delmont Comeaux and Milton Comeaux; two sisters, Rose Comeaux and Rita Comeaux; brother-in-law, Leon Phillips; and two great aunts, Ida Dugas and Mathilda Mouton.

Please be advised we will adhere to the safety measures and precautions provided by the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19. Masks are required for those who will be in attendance.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to: Bridgeway Hospice; Acadian Home Care; Rosland Minix; Family; and CMI Health Inc.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, LA, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.