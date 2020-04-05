Private graveside services will be held for Ernest Primeaux, 80, who passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Ernest was born in Morse and resided in Crowley. He defended our country as a sergeant of the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1971.

Ernest worked at Supreme Rice Mill; after his retirement from there our community enjoyed his smile as a greeter at Walmart.

His past times were being outside working in his garden and fishing, but his favorite was spending time with his family. He will be extremely missed by his family and everyone who loved him.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 42 years, Yvonne Leger Primeaux; six sisters, Carrie Johnson, Beulah Bertrand, Alice Johnson, Eula Mae Chase, Doris James and Irene Richard; three brothers, Ovrilien Primeaux, Lyndras Primeaux and Minus Primeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, Blaze and Emily Fontenot Primeaux; one sister, Clara Roy; and three brothers, Uray Primeaux, Sr., Ora Primeaux, and Alfred Primeaux.

