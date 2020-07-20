Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Ethel Doucet Arabie, 86, who died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 10:20 a.m. at The Ellington in Rayne.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to service time. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Arabie is survived by three daughters, Susie A. Perrodin and her husband Mike of Crowley, Judy A. Roy and her husband Keith of Crowley and Debora A. Stutes of Crowley; two sons, Edward Arabie and his wife Jennifer of Youngsville, John L. Arabie Jr. and his wife Donna of Crowley; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Leroy Doucet of Youngsville and Polite Doucet of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Arabie Sr.; her parents, Hypolite and Azline Kibodeaux Doucet.

