BRANCH - A Memorial Service will be held at a later day for Frank A. Jeffers, 77, who passed away at his home in Branch on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 7:20 p.m.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Irma Perrodin Jeffers of Branch; two daughters, Chonda Besse and husband Mathieu of Branch and Karsia Torres of Bossier City; two grandchildren, Colton Torres of Branch and Caiyen Torres of Bossier City; one brother, Lloyd Jeffers of Rayne; two sisters, Hazel J. Courts of Vidor, Texas and Carlis Cummings of Denver, Colorado; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Mr. Jeffers was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Major James Torres; his parents, Percy and Gladys H. Jeffers; one brother, Boyd Jeffers; one sister, Ouida Merritt; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Berchman and Willia Bell Thibodeaux Perrodin; and one nephew, Montgomery Harmon.

Visitors may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mr. Jeffers’ family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all arrangements.