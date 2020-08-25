A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Genevieve Zaunbrecher Tate, 86, who passed away Aug. 21, 2020, in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Interment will be in St. Lawrence Mausoleum.

She is survived by three sons, Gordon Edward Tate Jr., Ph.D. and wife Jana of San Antonio, Texas, Gregory Scott Tate M.D., D.D.S., and wife Andrea of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Mark Patrick Tate and wife Marcy of Ft. Worth, Texas; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Travis, Connor, Jackson, Jacob, Matthew, and Emily Tate; two sisters Edna Broussard, and Joyce Melancon and husband Howard, both of Lafayette; and two brothers, Dr. Hilary Zaunbrecher and wife Suzanne of Lafayette, and Donald Zaunbrecher.

Mrs. Tate is preceded in death by her husband, Gordan Edward Tate; her parents, Joseph A. and Annie Dischler Zaunbrecher; one sister, Dorothy Ann Zaunbrecher; and four brothers, Leo, Harold, Gerald and Ferdinand Zaunbrecher.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Ave F Crowley, 337-783-3313