Private graveside services will be held Saturday for Ms. Georgia Mae Louis, who was entered into heaven on April 22, 2020, at Camelot’s Place where she happily lived for many years.

Georgia Mae was born on March 19, 1941, in Crowley to the late Ovey Louis and the late Hattie Mae Harmon of Port Arthur, Texas. She was the sister of one brother, Eddie J. Lewis (Capturia) of Phoenix, Arizona; and one sister, the late Patricia Ann Dejean of Port Arthur, Texas.

She was the loving and proud mother of four children, the late Leonard Lewis, Delton Lewis (Vanessa), Veronica Fontenot (John) and Edward Lewis, all of Crowley.

Georgia Mae had a long life that she lived. The family thanks God that her pain and suffering are gone.

Georgia Mae had 11 grandchildren. She was the loving aunt of eight from Port Arthur, Texas, and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded into death by her father, Ovey Louis; her mother, Hattie Dwin; her son, Leonard Lewis; her uncle, James Lewis; and her grandson, John Fontenot Jr.

The family wishes to thank Camelot’s Place for their love and care and support to the family of Georgia Mae. Special thanks to Ms. Dawanna Ardoin. Thanks to the nurses and Dr. Siri.

Arrangements were handled by Syrie Funeral Home.