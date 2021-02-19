RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, for Geraldine “Dean” Marie Jolivette, 58, who died Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte.

Interment will be in the Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Rayne.

Rev. Emmanuel O. Awe S.S.J., Pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include six sisters, Betty Jolivette of Rayne, Helen Jolivette of Rayne, Mary Floyd of Houston, Texas, Margaret Reed of Lafayette, Edna Jolivette of Conway, Arkansas and Martha Smith and spouse Joseph of Birmingham, Alabama; one brother, Michael Jolivette of Houston, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas Jolivette Sr. and Corrine Raymond Jolivette; two brothers, Douglas Jolivette Jr. and Peter Jolivette Sr.; one brother-in-law, William Floyd Sr.; two nephews, Damien Jolivette and Dewayne Jolivette; and one great-nephew, Jamarion Jolivette.

The family requests visitation be observed at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.