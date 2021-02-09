RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove, for Geraldine Ann Habetz Trahan, 83, who died Monday, Feb. 8, at her daughter’s home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Rev. Paul Broussard, Pastor of St. Leo IV Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Geraldine was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She worked as a bookkeeper for Johnson H. Yeager Lumber for over 40 years and also for Pierre Guidry Lumber Company. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for 64 years, a volunteer at The Ellington (Rayne Guest Home) and she loved working in her yard.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Sherman Joseph Trahan; one daughter, Sandra Trahan Vanicor and spouse Van P. Vanicor; one grandson, Van P. Vanicor II; step-granddaughter, Heather A. Vanicor; two sisters, Margaret Habetz Boullion and Louise Habetz Meche; four brothers, Edward J. Habetz and spouse Marlene, Daniel L. Habetz and spouse Judy, Gerhard R. Habetz and spouse Gloria and Charles H. Habetz and spouse Pattie; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Louis Robert and Mary Ann Prejean; three godchildren, Lisa Habetz Pryor, Vanessa Habetz and Thomas R. Habetz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard August Habetz; mother, Annie Gesina Cramer Habetz; brother, Robert J. Habetz; sister, Rose Marie Habetz; in-laws, Clemence and Lena B. Trahan; brothers-in-law, Wesley Boullion and Johnny Meche; and infant brother-in-law, Merlin Trahan.

Pallbearers will be Daniel L. Habetz, Gerhard R. Habetz, Todd Prejean, David Boullion, Clyde Boullion and Kevin Habetz. Honorary pallbearers will be Van P. Vanicor, Van P. Vanicor II, Edward J. Habetz, Charles H. Habetz and Terry Thibodeaux.

