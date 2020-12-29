Private service will be held at a later date in Ebenezer Methodist Church for Gloria Faulk Kibodeaux, 79, who passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Lafayette.

A public visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

She is survived by two children, Pamela Hoffpauir (Dexter LeJeune) and Dereck Kibodeaux (Mark Gaspard); three siblings, Irvin Faulk, Ruby Spaetgens and Bill Faulk; two grandchildren, Danielle Touchet and Brittany Anderson; and one great-grandson, Samuel Anderson.

Mrs. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Kibodeaux; one son, Slade Hoffpauir; and her parents, Ward and Rita Stackhouse Faulk.

