Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for Gregory Keith Boone, 58, who passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Neil Pettit, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will be officiating for the service. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to the time of service at 2 p.m. A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He is survived by four children, Luke Boone and his wife Maggie of Crowley, William Boone and his wife Britney of Crowley, Tyler Boone and his wife Lauren of Morse and Julie Boone of Morse; four siblings, Carlos Boone and his wife Lori of Youngsville, Gretchen Hebert and her husband Roger of Roberts Cove, Sonya Boone and her partner Bill Sandbrook of Roswell, Georgia, and Lynn Boone and his wife Charlene of Richard; and eight grandchildren, Ethan, Lane, Luke Theo, Alivia, Liam, Hadleigh, Grayli and Annzlee.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Romona Burton Boone; his paternal grandparents, Luke and Helen Boone; and his maternal grandparents, Louis and Gertrude Burton.

The family would like to thank the staff of Jeff Davis Living Center for their excellent care provided to Greg.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.