TEXAS - Gustavus (Gus) A. Kennedy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Gus was born on July 19, 1930 to Clovis and Odette Kennedy of Rayne. He graduated from Rayne High School in 1947.

He served in the United States Air Force for four years where he was trained as a short-wave communications expert stationed in Tacoma, Washington, the Carolina Islands and Seattle, Washington. He attended college at Southwest Louisiana Institute in Lafayette (UL).

Gus is survived by his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Verna Navarre; six children, Jim and wife Jan, and children John, Jeff, Justin, and Jill Sellers and husband Jack, and son Benjamin; Gene, son Bryan and wife Kristin, and children Rylee and Tyler; Robb and son Daniel; Gabriel and son AJ; Gail and husband Joe, and children Amanda Jung and Jake Harris; Beth Willis and Husband Larry, and children Amy, Troy, Michael Crain and wife Kristina and daughter Kennedy; along with his sisters, Geraldine Gueno, Arlene Tyner and Pat Mayeux.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clovis and Odette Kennedy; older brothers, Clovis (Toot) Kennedy Jr. and William (Baby) Kennedy; and one sister, Gay Barnes.

He began his career as an instrument technician in South Louisiana, then moved to Pasadena, Texas in 1966 where he worked in chemical plants all around the Pasadena area and various other locations for over 50 years. He dearly loved instrumentation, became a specialist and was known as “The Gus Kennedy” by others in that field.

Gus never met a stranger and his famous line to all the ladies, young and old, was “you good-looking young chick.” He enjoyed deep sea fishing, gardening, golfing (had a hole in one), bowling (had a 300 game), building metal detectors and ham radio operating. He was also an avid electronics project creator and a member of the American Legion Post 521 of Pasadena, Texas.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service scheduled to be held at Pasadena Funeral Home in Pasadena, Texas, will be postponed to a future date. To be placed on the notification list, email gkennedymemorial@gmail.com.