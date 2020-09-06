Article Image Alt Text

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Alleman Meche

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Alleman Meche

Sun, 09/06/2020 - 3:10pm
Sunday, September 6, 2020

BRANCH - Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Gwendolyn "Gwen" Alleman Meche, 68, who died Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, LA.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Gwen work at Sam's Club in Lafayette, LA for 30 years before retiring in December of 2018. She will be missed by her husband, children, grandchildren and everyone who new her.

Survivors include her husband, Danny John Meche; three children, Shon Meche and spouse Shauna, Sara Meche, Scott Meche and companion Heather Beagle; four grandchildren, Madison Meche, Trevor Meche, D.J. Meche, Zoe Meche; three siblings, Ricky Alleman and spouse Yoland, Linda Alleman, and Suzette Alleman and spouse Tammy Trahan; and one nephew, Levi Alleman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin Alleman and Lillian Boudreaux Alleman.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Tuesday, September 8, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020