Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Hannah Alexis Morgan, 19, who passed away Dec. 21, 2020, in Lafayette.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 10 am. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to the time of service.

Interment will be in Indian Bayou Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Brandy Ann Menard; her father, Chad Jeremy Morgan; one brother, Anthony Louis Culbertson; her MeeMaw, Cathrine Darline Royer; her Pappy, Harold James Royer; her Maw Maw, Betty Jo Morgan; her Paw Paw, Kenneth James Clostio; her Poppy, James Thomas Morgan; and everyone who loved her.

Hannah is preceded in death by her brother, Jeremiah Andy Morgan; her Parain, Cobey James Morgan; her NeNe, Tiffany Kathrine Broussard; and her Paw, June Menard.

Pallbearers will be Trey Richard, Kylar Melancon, Hunter Menard, Walter Brown, Brandt James, and Kenneth Roche.

Honorary pallbearer will be Anthony Culbertson.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.