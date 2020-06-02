A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church for Helen Zaunbrecher Thevis, 96, who died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 12:36 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m. for immediate family only.

Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Mausoleum.

Mrs. Thevis is survived by three daughters, Lucille Hebert and husband Al of Crowley, Brenda Hebert of Egan and Claudette Blackburn of Mowata; three sons, Philip Thevis and wife Katie of Mowata, Tommy Thevis and wife Glenda of Mowata, Nick Thevis and wife Sharon of Mowata; five sisters, Jeanette Holtzapple of Carencro, Frances “Teenie” Fruge of Eunice, Margaret Regan of Egan, Joann Meyers of Roberts Cove and Edna Mae Leger of Iowa; two brothers, Rodney Zaunbrecher of Holmwood, and Stanley Zaunbrecher of Mowata; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Thevis; one grandson, Brent Hebert; two sons-in-law, Carl Hebert and Roger Blackburn; four brothers, Robert, Louis, Lawrence and Lloyd Zaunbrecher; and two sisters, Thelma Leonards and Laura Bellard.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 29031 Crowley Eunice Hwy, Eunice, LA 70535; or St. Francis School, 490 St. Joseph Ave., Iota, LA 70543.

