Howard Edwin Nobles Jr.

Howard Nobles, 71, passed away of cardiac arrest Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 8:29 p.m. at Tulane Hospital in New Orleans.

Howard was a native of New Orleans, and was born at Baptist Hospital on Oct. 1, 1948.

He graduated from Louisiana Tech with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and from USL with a Master’s in Engineering Management. Originally employed at Cleco, he worked many years at and retired from John H. Cater Co.

Howard was the former director of the Baton Rouge Bridge Club. He enjoyed life and had the gift of a quick wit. He was a problem solver and extremely generous.

In his early life he was an avid hunter, and he and his wife, Cindy, spent many weekends fishing at Grand Isle.

Howard was the son of Howard Edwin Nobles Sr., born in Ruston, and Pinney Hopkins Nobles, born in Tallulah, and the son-in-law of Rodney and Clarice Lejeune of Iota.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Cynthia LeJeune Nobles; two sons, Trey (wife Cherie), and Taylor (wife Kelly). Also three precious grandchildren, Margaux, Vivienne, and George.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a private family burial service will be held Saturday, April 18, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iota.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Howard’s favorite charity, Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home, 904 DeVille Lane, Ruston, LA 71270; 318-255-5020, (lumcfs.org).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.