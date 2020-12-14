Article Image Alt Text

Irving Joseph Bergeron

Mon, 12/14/2020 - 11:19am
Monday, December 14, 2020

RAYNE - Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at a 1 p.m. for Irving Joseph Bergeron, 95, who died Thursday Dec. 10, at his residence in Rayne.
Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.
Reverend Russell Harrington was celebrant of the Funeral Services.
Survivors include his wife, Mable Babb Bergeron; daughter, Debra B. Lavergne; three sons, Wayne Bergeron, Carl Bergeron and Bryant Bergeron; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ovella Halloway Bergeron; father, Rene Bergeron; sister, Marie B. Meche; and brother, Percy Bergeron.
The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Sunday Dec. 13, from noon until the service.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

