Article Image Alt Text

Ivy “Butch” Walker III

Mon, 09/28/2020 - 10:57am
EUNICE

Ivy “Butch” Walker III passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the age 62.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at Quirk and Son Funeral Home of Eunice with Pastor Tommy McManus officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. until time of services.
“Butch” is survived by his step-mother, Beatrice Walker Barrett and husband George; his brother, Dr. Kevin Flash and wife Rebecca and their two children, Jennifer Flash and Kimberly Boenig; his sister, Dawn Walker Chauvin and husband Darren and their children, Trevor, Kayla, Sierra, Christian, Hannah, Theresa, Emma, Matthew, as well as deceased child, Rebecca; his aunt, Tracy Martin and husband Joe and their children, Rebecca and Amy; his uncle, Armas Courville, Jr. and wife Nancy and their son, Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy Walker Jr. and Crystal Olson Walker.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020