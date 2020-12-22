Jack Anthony Bonin of Kenner, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from complications of heart surgery. He was born on December 12, 1952, in Lafayette, to Jack Octave Bonin and Janet Langlinais Bonin and raised in Rayne.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Marjorie (Ledet) Bonin; his loving children, Michelle Bonin Thornton (Rob) and Angelle Renee Bonin (Octavio); and his precious and cherished granddaughter. Ava Bianca Otamendi.

He is also survived by his dear sister, Mayme Bonin Wynn, her husband, Jack’s brother-in-law and “Partner in Crime” Bill Wynn; brother, Robert Bonin; and sister, Mary Bonin Carriere.

He is also survived by his treasured in-laws, Michael Ledet (Pat), Mary Secketa and Richard Ledet (Cindy).

He is proceeded in death by his parents, and brother, Harold John Bonin.

Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many. many friends that he adored.

Jack graduated from Rayne High School “Home of the Mighty Wolves” in 1970. He played, excelled in and enjoyed all sports. Jack was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Athletic League Hall of Fame in 1991.

Jack worked in the Louisiana banking industry for 47 years. In 2018, after 38 loyal years of service, he retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in New Orleans. Among the many awards and accolades he earned during his career, he was most proud of receiving the 2006 President’s Award for Excellence for his tireless dedication to restoring the Louisiana banking industry after Hurricane Katrina.

Jack enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a devoted LSU and Saints fan. Yet, nothing compared to his legendary passion for Mardi Gras. Jack was both a fun-loving Cajun and a Yat.

Jack never met a stranger. He always had a kind word and joke for everyone he encountered. He always made everyone feel welcomed and was a bright light to all who knew him. He was truly one of kind and the impact he made on others will not easily be forgotten. It has been said, “As long as you are remembered, you will live on!” He will be remembered and will live in our hearts forever.

He volunteered for multiple organizations throughout his life, but he avidly enjoyed his time as a volunteer at East Jefferson General Hospital and with the Miracle League of New Orleans.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 4337 Sal Lentini Parkway, Kenner, LA, 70065, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m.

Visitation will be held Tuesday morning from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, all attending must wear masks.

Internment will follow the mass at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA, 70001.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory may be made to Miracle League of Greater New Orleans, 200 Henry Clay Ave. New Orleans, LA 70118 or Angel’s Place, 4323 Division Street Suite #206, Metairie, LA 70002.