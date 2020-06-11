Jacqueline “Jackie” Capel McBride

Jacqueline Louise Capel McBride, age 90, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Conroe, Texas.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1930, in Iota and graduated from Crowley High School in 1947. Jackie married Joseph Timothy McBride on July 12, 1950, and they lived in Eunice where they raised their two children, Denis and Jackie.

She retired as vice president and manager of the Proof and Research Department of Guaranty Bank in Lafayette.

A woman of faith, she was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. McBride; daughter, Jacqueline Marie McBride Zezulka; grandson, Mikhail McBride; sisters, Blanche Capel Bier and Adrienne Capel; brother, Henry Robert Capel Jr; father, Henry Robert Capel Sr; mother, Blanche Menou Capel; nephew, David Capel; nieces, Virginia Capel and Dianna Kay Bier Finley.

She is survived by her son, Denis McBride; nephews, Henry R. Capel III, Mark Capel, Richard Keating and Michael Keating; nieces, Pamela Givens and Kimberly Klein; grandchildren, Erika Gorhum, Victoria McBride, Zachary McBride, McKenzie McBride and Andrew McBride; and great-grandchildren, Aidan and Dexter Gorhum.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette. Deacon Robert Klingman will conduct the services.

Interment for Mrs. McBride will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley following the funeral services.

Visitation will be observed in Martin and Castille Funeral Home - Downtown Location from 8 a.m. until time of services.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the McBride family to everyone directly and indirectly involved in giving Jackie the personal care she needed, especially in her last few years.

Martin and Castille - Downtown, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, 337-234-2311, is in charge of arrangements.