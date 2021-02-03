A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for James Calvin “Jim” Boudreaux, 88, who passed away Feb. 1, 202,1 at Camelot Place in Crowley.

Fr. Mike Sucharski, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to the time of service at 10 a.m. with a rosary being recited at 9:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Interment will be in St. Lawrence Mausoleum.

Peppie worked his whole career in the rice industry. He started with P&S Rice Mill in Houston and then went to work for Farm Bureau in marketing.

Jim was also a Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Boudreaux is survived by two sons, Brendan Boudreaux and wife Tina of Jennings and Justin Boudreaux and wife Sarah of Winter Garden, Florida; five granddaughters, Madelyn Boudreaux and Caitlyn Boudreaux both of Orlando, Florida, Marla Fontenot and husband Dusty of Hathaway, Christa Stroder of Brownsville, Pennsylvania, and Dominic Smith of Lake Charles; five grandsons, Daniel Boudreaux and wife Jeanne of Jennings, Benjamin Boudreaux and wife Lindsey of Jennings, Parker Boudreaux of Orlando, Florida, Randy Boudreaux of Deridder, and Anthony Boudreaux of Jennings; 16 great-grandchildren, Lydia, Ana, William, Jeanne-Claire, Emily, Kate, Luke, Gage, Jacelyn, Wade, Anslie, Valerie, Brayden, Ellie, Addie, and Jaxon; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Frey Boudreaux; and his parents, Willie “Pete” and Clay Lee Dartez Boudreaux.

Pallbearers will be, Keith Leonards, Mitch Frey, Dean Reed, Parker Boudreaux, Marty Bourgeois, and Buck Sims.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.