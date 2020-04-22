James Carroll “Pop Jim” Falcon

DUSON - A private graveside service will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery in Duson, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, for James Carroll Falcon, AKA “Pop Jim”, who passed away to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by his family, kids, and grandkids in his hometown of Duson.

James was an avid fisherman and a jack of all trades, who loved cutting grass and helping family and friends with all sort of projects. One of his favorite past-times was drinking coffee in the morning with his friends at the local gas station and chatting with friends at the post office.

James was formally employed by Butcher Manufacturing, Aluma Wall, and the Patio Center from which he retired. At the time of his death, he was a long-time groundskeeper for both St. Theresa the Child Jesus Catholic Church and St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Duson and took pride in his job. James also served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 77 in Rayne. He loved to have a good meal with family and friends and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, Ava and Austin. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

James is survived by his children, son – Christopher Falcon and wife Amber of Duson; daughter - Maria Falcon and fiancée Chuck Nacol of New Iberia; son - Toby Falcon and wife Sarah of Duson; daughter - Nicole Falcon of Duson; two grandchildren – Ava and Austin Falcon; one step-grandson – Maddox Nacol; one sister – Audrey Alleman of Lafayette; one brother – Alvin (Boo-Boo)Falcon; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Falcon, Peggy Falcon and Gayle Arceneaux Guidry; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Betty Ann Arceneaux Falcon; father, Sosthene Falcon; mother, Lelia Credeur Falcon; two brothers, Joseph Mabry Falcon and Harold Falcon; sisters, Martha Richard and Lou Ella Falcon; and two brothers-in-law, Caesar Alleman and Lenis (L.J.) Richard.

Pallbearers will be Chris Falcon, Toby Falcon, Alvin Falcon Jr., Terrell Alleman, Mike Landry and Joey Richard. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Falcon.

The family would like to express their deepest thanks and appreciation to the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center, Amedysis Home Health Care, Heart of Hospice and Acadian Ambulance for the excellent care during this time of need. They would also like to thank all his family and friends who participated in his care. After his diagnosis, it was important to Pop Jim to always be given a fighting chance for life. He was always ready to attack the next obstacle, and with these people he was given that chance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Heart of Hospice.

