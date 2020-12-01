Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for James Edward “Jimmy” Duhon Sr., 84, who died at his home, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 2:37 p.m.

Rev. Loyd Singley, pastor emeritus of Northside Assembly of God, will officiate the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 9 a.m. to service time.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Duhon is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Janel Bodin Duhon of Kaplan; three sons, James Edward “Jed” Duhon Jr. and wife Theresa of Kaplan, Aaron Craig Duhon and wife Phyllis of Kaplan, and Gordon Brett Duhon of Shreveport; three sisters, Anne D. Moore of Lafayette, Tessie D. Culter of Kansas City, Missouri, and Judy D. LeBlanc of Baton Rouge; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

After 30 years employment with Texaco, Jimmy retired in 1989 as a Drilling Supervisor for the New Iberia District of Texaco, Inc. An extremely avid hunter, fisherman and sportsman since childhood Jimmy patiently taught these skills to his sons, grandsons, or anyone wanting to learn.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Todd Duhon; two grandsons, Benjamin Trey Duhon and Justin Craig Duhon; his parents, Joseph and Anna Thibodeaux Duhon; one sister, Bobbi Culter; and three brothers, Joseph, Lester and Truby Duhon.

Pallbearers will be James Edward Duhon Jr., Aaron Craig Duhon, Gordon Brett Duhon, James Eric Duhon, Dustin Edward Duhon and Glynn Lane Chauvin.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.