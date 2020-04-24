James Lane Radelat was born in New Orleans on July 10th, 1957, the first of three children of Robert and Alice Rose Rushing Radelat.

He was raised in Baton Rouge and graduated from Broadmoor High School in 1975. He attended LSU and completed a tour of duty in the Air Force.

In 1986 he relocated to northwestern Florida and remained in the area throughout his life. He died of natural causes on Jan. 15, 2020, at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. He was 62 years old.

He was preceded in death by his mother, and by his namesake James Lane “Charlie” Kerr of French Camp Mississippi.

He is survived by his father; by his sister Judy Linscombe and husband Steve and their family of Mountain Home Texas, formerly of Crowley; by his sister Jenny Murphy and husband Rob and their family of Germantown Tennessee; by his aunt Jeanette Bibbens and her family of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; and by his uncle Dr. Paul Radelat and his family of Houston, Texas.

Private funeral services were conducted at Lewis Funeral Home and his earthly remains were interred at Beal Memorial Cemetery in Fort Walton Beach.