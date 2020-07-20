RAYNE - Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Duhon Funeral Home chapel for James Norris Bergeron Jr., 51, who died at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence in Mire.

Msgr. Russell Harrington celebrated the services. Visitation was observed on Monday, July 20, at the Duhon funeral home of Rayne, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

He is survived by his son, Cody Bergeron and wife Katie of Lafayette; mother, Barbara Istre Bergeron of Mire; brother Dwayne “Pookie” Bergeron and wife Tonya of Rayne; two sisters Tammy Bergeron Terro and husband Chuck of Mire and Camella Bergeron Richard and husband Keith of Mire; two grandsons, Liam and Lucas Bergeron of Lafayette; his partner, Jamie Matte of Mire; his ex-wife of 31 years, Nicole C. Bergeron of League City, Texas; and seven nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Norris James Bergeron Sr.; maternal grandmother, Camilia Abshire Istre; and several grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Visitors may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mr. Bergeron’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 was in charge of all of arrangements.