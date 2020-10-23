On Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2020, Jeffery Lewis LeJeune passed away at the age of 88 years young.

Jeffery was born on Aug. 25, 1932, to Henry and Martha (Pousson) LeJeune. He was a life-long resident of Tee Mamou.

Jeffery was a graduate of Iota High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman. Jeffery could often be found working in his garden or yard. He was known to be a repairman extraordinaire.

Jeffery is survived by his three daughters, Paula LeJeune of Baton Rouge, Gayle LeJeune of Austin, Texas, and Rachelle Falcon (Jody) of Tallahassee, Florida; his nine grandchildren, Alison, Marcus, Olivia, Meredith, Caroline, Jack, Ava, Ethan and Kate; as well as seven great-grandchildren; his brothers, Herman LeJeune of Bossier City and Howard LeJeune of Dallas, Texas.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Martha LeJeune; his son, Donald Paul LeJeune; siblings Wilford, Joyce, Johnnie, and Audrey.

A memorial visitation with the family will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota.

The family requests that masks be worn during the memorial visitation.