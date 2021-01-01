RAYNE - Memorial services will be held Monday, , January 4, 2021, at a 11 a.m. at Gossen Funeral Home for Jimmy Dale Royer, 67, who died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Survivors include three sons, Shannon Royer and wife Pamela of Carencro, Jimmy Dugan of Crowley and Casey Levergne and wife Amber LaFleur of Iowa; one sister, Carol Royer Meche and husband Neal; one brother, Michael Royer of Rayne; and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emery Royer; mother, Bertha Domingue; and brother, Patrick Royer.

Jimmy worked almost his whole life in the oil industry. He loved to fish and hunt, along with his motorcycles and guns. He will be missed by his family and friends.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Monday Jan. 4, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

