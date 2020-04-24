Article Image Alt Text

John Bias

Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:41pm
CROWLEY

Mr. John Bias, 92, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Douglas Memorial C.M.E. Church (1370 Ewing St., Beaumont, Texas 77701) with burial to follow at noon at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas, under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas.
His love and memories will forever remain in the hearts of his daughters, Patricia Robinson and Doris Cantue Victorian both of Beaumont, Texas; sister, Rose Mary Jacobs of Crowley; and brother, Lester Bias Sr. of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020