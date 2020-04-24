Mr. John Bias, 92, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas.

There will be a viewing on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Douglas Memorial C.M.E. Church (1370 Ewing St., Beaumont, Texas 77701) with burial to follow at noon at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont, Texas, under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas.

His love and memories will forever remain in the hearts of his daughters, Patricia Robinson and Doris Cantue Victorian both of Beaumont, Texas; sister, Rose Mary Jacobs of Crowley; and brother, Lester Bias Sr. of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.