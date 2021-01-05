A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Judy Thibodeaux Comeaux, 74, who died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 7:55 a.m. at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Brent Smith, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Comeaux of Crowley; one daughter, Kelli C. Duhon and husband Paul of Crowley; three grandchildren, Kortney Broussard and husband Tyler of Crowley, Jacob Duhon and partner Troy of Breaux Bridge, and Callie Duhon and fiancé Paiton of Church Point; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis “Smokey” and Una Sensat Thibodeaux.

Pallbearers will be Chad Comeaux, Shannon Comeaux, Tyler Broussard, Jacob Duhon, Paiton McBride and Troy Mannino.

Honorary pallbearer will be E.P. Istre.

In keeping with the State of Louisiana mandate, masks will be required in the funeral home and church for visitation and services. Please practice social distancing.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

