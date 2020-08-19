Julia Stagg Seale

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for Julia Ann Stagg Seale, 83, who passed away Aug. 18, 2020, in Crowley.

Fr. Rene Pellesier, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday 11 a.m. to the time of service at 2 p.m.

A private interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

She is survived by one son, Richard Mannie Seale and wife Michelle of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Mandie Seale Lucas of New Rhodes, and Susan Seale Sarver and husband Marlon of Crowley; six grandchildren, Amanda Shoffiett, Jacob Sarver, Robert Sarver, Taylor Dickerson, Richard M. LaFour and Brynn Lucas; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Seale; her parents, Dr. J.J. and Martha Ann Stagg; her brother, Jimmy Stagg; and one son-in-law, Rick Lucas.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.