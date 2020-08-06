Julie “Jules” Ann Trahan Maust passed away on Aug. 5, following a hard-fought battle with ALS.

Julie was born in Lake Charles on Aug. 4, 1968, and grew up in Crowley. She was a 1986 graduate of Notre Dame High School.

Julie attended McNeese State University and worked in the technology industry at Bravo Networking, Didelot Consulting and spent many years at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School as network administrator.

In recent years, she was active in the Barataria Mardi Gras Krewe and in fundraising for the Family Foundation and Family and Youth. She was also a member of the Lake Charles Racquet Club, founding member of the Shannon Cox Counseling Center, a division of Family and Youth, and a very active member of the Orange Theory of Lake Charles.

She also attended Mass at the Chapel of Christus St. Patrick’s Hospital.

Jules was married to Dr. Jay R. Maust II and together they enjoyed many years of traveling, fishing, and watching Saints Football.

She will also be greatly missed by her oldest daughter, Nadia Farque and husband Jared of Ragley; by her youngest daughter, Hailey McPherson and husband Jake of Atlanta, Georgia; and especially by her three grandchildren, Joey, Hayden, and Hadleigh Farque, with whom she shared some of her happiest times.

Additionally, Julie is survived by her mother, RoyLynn Trahan of Crowley; her in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Jay Maust of San Antonio, Texas; her sisters, Andrea Trahan and husband Dave of Crowley, Alice Frank and husband Ted of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jeanne Marcantel and husband Jerome of Lake Charles; her two stepdaughters, London Maust Hannan and husband Kyle of Gretna, and Sierra Maust of Austin, Texas; and two brothers-in-law, Dr. Jon Maust and wife Mona of San Antonio, Texas, and Dr. Joel Maust of Dallas, Texas.

Julie was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Trahan; her grandparents, Marilyn and Harold Leleux, Roy Lionel Schexnyder, Anniss and Walter Trahan; and her former husband, Darren Martin.

Serving as pallbearers are K.P. Gibson, Craig “Fat Cat” Henry, Danny Forest, Mark Myers, Zach Trahan and Luke Hanks.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Rosary prayed at 6 p.m., then again on Monday morning from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Lake Charles, with Father Brian King as celebrant.

A private burial service will be celebrated at a later date, and interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice and The Guardian for their compassionate care for Jules. Also, the family is forever grateful to so many others who helped, especially Elleanor Barilleaux, Emily Lewis, Oseas “Flako” Perez, Julia Schmid, Donishia Hall, Wanda Guillory, Tracy Francis, Allie Aucoin, and Satarah Oliver, among others for their dedication to her.

Donations in memory of Jules Maust can be made to the ALS Association, to the Family Foundation, or to Family and Youth.

Because of concerns regarding COVID-19, the family requests visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing guidelines. Also, following the Mass, the family will not be gathering.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.jehixson.com.