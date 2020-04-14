RAYNE - Private graveside services were held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, for Katherine “Kay” J.B. Bercier Carriere, 73, who died Thursday, April 9, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne, was celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Katherine was born on Nov 9,1946, to Edwin and Clarisse Bercier and was in raised in Rayne. She graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1964. Katherine and her husband Jimmy met when she was 13 and he was 14. They became high school sweethearts. Katherine and Jimmy got married on October 1, 1966. The couple lived briefly in Rayne then later with their two boys, Chad and Scott, moved to Lafayette. After having her two sons, Katherine did not know if she could get pregnant again; but by a miracle from God, she became pregnant with her daughter, Kim. She felt like her family was complete.

Katherine started working when her daughter began school. She started working and subbing at all the Mother’s Day Out Programs in Lafayette. She worked at Our Lady of Fatima, St. Pius, Asbury, St. Mary and Grace. She started working full time at Grace Mother’s Day Out Preschool in 1988 and became director and preschool teacher in 2000. Katherine really loved and enjoyed working with little ones. Everyone called her Mrs. Kay. She always had a container full of candy ready to hand out to the children, parents and teachers. She treated all the teachers, parents and children past and present, with kindness, love, respect, wisdom and compassion. Mrs. Kay retired in 2016.

Katherine also worked as a dental assistant with Dr. Edwin L. Bercier III, a dentist in Rayne and her brother. She loved working with all of her family and staff. She volunteered for all the KLFY Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethons answering the phones and collecting donations for people with muscular dystrophy. She also volunteered for many years around Christmas time at Noel Acadien Au Village as she was in charge of the front gates selling tickets. She loved greeting people from all over who came to see the lights.

Katherine loved spending time with her family. She was very strong in her Catholic faith and prayed the rosary each day. She loved spoiling her grandchildren. She always had candy in her crisper drawer in the fridge, pudding cups, Oreo cookies and other special treats. She loved to cook on Sundays and have the family over. On special occasions she would cook her spaghetti and meatballs and on Christmas Day her seafood gumbo.

She was always there for her children and grandchildren volunteering at school as room mother, PTA, Cub Scout leader, watching and cheering on her grandchildren in all their sports and activities. We were all blessed to have such a loving, funny, kind, smart, strong, selfless sister, wife, mom, aunt, cousin, friend and grandmother. The best way to honor and remember our Mom and Mee Mee is to toast her with a Sunkist, eat a zebra or birthday little Debbie cake and work on a word search circle book. We love you, Mom and Mee Mee!

Katherine is survived by two sons, Chad Carriere and wife Rochelle, Scott Carriere; and daughter, Kimberly Carriere Menard and husband Neil, all from Lafayette.

She is also survived by her two brothers, Dr. Edwin L. Bercier III and wife Pat from Roberts Cove and Michael Bercier from Rayne; brother-in-law, Kearney Carrier from Scott, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and Dudley Simon from Rayne; brother-in-law, Darrell Carriere; and friend, Carl from Lake Charles.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Claire Carriere and boyfriend Dylan Herbert, Robert Welch, Leah Allen and fiancé Andrew Bellard and Lauren Allen. A special acknowledgement to Andrew and James Treadway whom Mrs. Kay loved and treated as her own grandchildren. In addition, her great-grandchildren, Lilah Bellard and Abraham Bellard. A special acknowledgement to the Reaux children Kaitlyn Reaux Johnston, Parker, and Grace who Mrs. Kay took care of for Jerry and Renee when they were younger. Katherine was also survived by a loving host of nieces, nephews and cousins, and a very special friend of the family, Paul Treadway.

Katherine was proceeded in death by her husband, James Burton Carriere; parents, Edwin L. Bercier II and Clarisse Dumesnil Bercier; granddaughter, Chelsea Marie Carriere; great-grandson, Odin Ray Istre; mother and father-in-law, Cleve and Cedia Young Carriere; sister-in-law, Vickey Carriere; and niece, Suzanne Bercier.

The family wants to say a special thank you to Our Lady of Lourdes nurses, CNAs, doctors and staff; Lady of the Oaks Nursing Home nurses, CNAs, doctors and staff; and to all of her family, friends and neighbors for showing all their love, support and prayers. A very special thank you to her roommate, Mrs. Shirley, at the nursing home for being kind and caring and good friend.

