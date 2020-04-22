It is with great sadness, that the family of Kayla Marie Gauthreaux Chaillot, 65, announces her passing in the early morning hours on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She went peacefully at home surrounded by her children.

Kayla was a 1972 graduate of Crowley High School.

Kayla is survived by three children — Natalie Pridgeon LeJeune and husband Marcus of Crowley, Jacob Pridgeon and wife Danyell of Lawtell, and Alex Chaillot of Crowley; grandchildren — Sebastian Chaillot, Myah Chaillot, Nicholas Pridgeon, Christopher Pridgeon, Andrew LeJeune, Madison LeJeune, Alanna LeJeune, Skylar Pridgeon, Nathan Thompson, Ashley Thompson Montoya and Tiffany Thompson; seven great-grandchildren; her ex-husband and dear friend Bernard Chaillot of Crowley; seven siblings — Kim Primeaux and husband Kevin of Crowley, Berton Gauthreaux and wife Susan of Crowley, David Gauthreaux and husband Gregory Seale of Dallas, Darren Gauthreaux of Crowley, Paul Gauthreaux of Estherwood, Cindy Gauthreaux of Crowley, and Aaron Gauthreaux of Crowley; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Kayla was preceded in death by her youngest daughter — Naomi Gine Chaillot; and her parents — Harold and Elgine Gauthreaux.

Kayla had an undeniably infectious spirit and touched people wherever she went. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, dancing, sewing, and working with her hands. Her favorite place to visit was the beach…any beach. She just loved the sand, the sounds of the waves breaking, and that never-ending ocean breeze. But above all that, she enjoyed being a mother, grandmother, and friend.

Kayla worked in Louisiana’s motion picture industry for approximately 12 years, in addition to always busying herself with side projects, and of course her family. She began in the wardrobe department on the sets of Belizaire the Cajun and The Blob, and eventually saw a need for quality Craft Services — prompting her in that direction. From that point, she chose the jobs she wanted to work on, allowing her to slowly build her dream — a big sprawling country Bed and Breakfast which she and Bernard ran for years.

She was published numerous times for the home she put together; she was also televised for a Louisiana based episode on Food Network, cooking a gumbo right in her own kitchen.

Once she retired she did some traveling, including a cross-country trip to New York with Sebastian, which was one of her favorite memories. She spent the remainder of her time focusing on family and friends.

Kayla was a proud woman, and a strong one, indeed. She will be missed terribly.

A private memorial will be held, for close friends and family, at a later date.

The family would like to send special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice and Jill Cranfield; Dr. Shauna Bienvenue-Oubre and her wonderful staff; Dr. Matthew Gregory Cable, Karolina Ellard Anderson, MD, Sarah Rawlings Sanders, MD, and Dr. Brooks of UMC New Orleans; the staff at NSI Nursing Specialists; and Dr. Philippe Prouet.