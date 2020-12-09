Kenneth Ray Mayer Sr., 72, was born in Crowley on May 16, 1948. He died on Dec. 6, 2020, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, from complications of Covid-19.

After serving 21 years in the United States Air Force, he opened Mayer Ophthalmic Services from which he retired in 2019.

He loved cars and was an avid bowler. Being of proud Cajun descent, he loved all things Cajun, including his favorite foods, boudin, gumbo and jambalaya.

He loved his high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years. He will be missed by his family and many friends.

Ken is survived by his wife, Cathleen Hanson Mayer; his sons and their spouses, Ken Jr. and Keri of Nashville, Tennessee, Robert and Lara of Seattle, Washington, and Michael and Ashley of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Trey and Kate of Nashville, Tennessee. Ken is also survived by his sister, Allison Cormier and husband Scott, and two sons, Cameron and Tyler of Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vallery Mayer and Joyce Walker; and in-laws Robert and Frances Hanson.

Funeral services were Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Floral Haven Funeral Home for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army or your home church in his honor.

Floral Haven Funeral Home of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, (918) 505-7254, was in charge of arrangements.