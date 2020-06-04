RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at a noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Kermit Charles Harson, Sr., 76, who died Wednesday, June 3, at residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Kermit served his county in the United States Navy, and was a x-ray Technician for many years before retiring.

Survivors include his wife, Renella "Nell" Peltier Harson of Rayne; son, Kermit "Chuck" Harson Jr. and spouse Liz of Crowley; grandson, Seth Harson of Crowley; granddaughter, Valerie Harson of Crowley; brother, Michael "Mike" Harson and spouse Manda of Lafayette; and brother-in-law, Ronald Weathers of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred "W.E. (Dick)" Harson; mother, Gladys Dupuis Harson; sister, Judy Harson Weathers; and a granddaughter, Katie Harson.

Pallbearers will be Larry Menard, Craig Thibodeaux, Seth Harson, Chad Peltier, Bud Peltier, Kenneth Thibodeaux.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, June 5, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday June 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

