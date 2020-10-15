A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Leatrice Simar Gautreaux, 83, who died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 8:05 a.m. in Sunset.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mrs. Gautreaux was a lifelong resident of Iota who was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the French Choir, Catholic Daughters and Lions.

She was an excellent seamstress, quilter and enjoyed crocheting. She made quilts for all her grandbaby’s long before their births.

Mrs. Leatrice is survived by one daughter, Dixie Guilbeau and husband Tim of Sunset; two grandchildren, Brandon Guilbeau and wife Kristina of Tomball, Texas, and Britni Taylor and husband Matthew of Arnaudville; four great-grandchildren, Emma and Austin Guilbeau, Mason and Mila Taylor; Mona Borel and son Bryson whom Leatrice and Hurley raised as a daughter; and one brother, Leon Simar of Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hurley Hugh Gautreaux; one great-grandchild, Mercer Taylor; great-nephew, Joel Reppond; her parents, Simeon and Anna Sensat Simar; four sisters, Gertrude Breaux, Florence Lawler, Agnes Leger and Josephine Free; two brothers, Hubert and Pete Simar.

