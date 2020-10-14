A Mass of Christian Burial will at noon Friday, Oct. 17, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Lecaster John Abshire, 78, who passed away Oct. 9, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery.

Lecaster was born Sept. 1, 1942, and resided in Crowley. He owned and operated Lee’s Grocery until his retirement.

Mr. Abshire then worked for the Acadia Parish School Board at South Crowley Elementary for numerous years.

His favorite pastimes were fishing and spending time with family.

He is survived by one son, Jackie Lawrence Abshire and wife Mary; two sisters, Fay Abshire and Gurline Melanson; one brother, Chester Abshire; five grandchildren, Cody John Abshire, Chantell Claire Abshire, Amy Lynn Abshire, Caroline Catherine Abshire Duhon and Ty Joseph Abshire; and nine great-grandchildren.

Mr. Abshire is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Gail Abshire; one daughter, Lynn Marie Abshire; and his parents, Lawrence and Lunia Richard Abshire.

Pallbearers will by Jackie Abshire, Cody Abshire, Ty Abshire, Logan Abhsire Mark Abshire and Matthew Duhon.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.