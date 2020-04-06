Private viewing service will be held from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. for the immediate family only on Wednesday, April 8, at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Crowley for Mrs. Lenora A. Walton, 64, who entered eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Crowley.

Graveside service will immediately follow at South Crowley Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Father Godwin Imoru will be officiating the graveside service.

Mrs. Walton leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Oravall Walton of Rayne; one stepson, Terrence Walton (Ladedra) of Ruston; two brothers, Frandon Ardoin (Pearlie) and Jerome Ardoin, both of Crowley; three sisters, Kathy Hollier (Charlie) and Gail Henry (Kenneth), both of Crowley, and Janet Ardoin of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ethel Ardoin Sr.; and her mother-in-law, Edna Lane.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.