RAYNE- A private funeral ceremony will be held for the immediate family for Leo Wilson, 68, of Rayne.

On Monday, December 7, 2020, the Angels of the Lord took flight at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley, and escorted Leo to his eternal home.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, Dec. 19, between 9-11 a.m. at New Testament Ministry in Rayne.

Burial will be in the Rayne Community Garden Cemetery in Rayne, with Rev. Mary Ann Cole officiating the homegoing ceremony.

Mr. Wilson was born December 21, 1951, in Rayne.

Cherishing his memory will be his children, Pennie Washington of Crowley, Keisha Conley and Tiffany Zeno, both of Houston, Texas, and Tabatha Guillory of Lake Charles; two brothers, Bryan Wilson and Lilton Yokum, both of Rayne; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Wilson Beverly; stepfather, Otis Beverly; brother, Frank Yokum; and sister, Vergie Yokum.

Owens-Thomas Funeral Home of Eunice is in charge of arrangements.