BRANCH - Private graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch, for Leslie Eileen Ward Robinson, 65, who died Friday, April 17, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch.

Brother Sigmund Richard will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include husband, Hershel Robinson of Rayne; two daughters, Taylor Robinson of Rayne and Tia Ward of Boston, Massachusetts; son, Tyler Robinson of Rayne; two sisters, Kimberly Ward Beland of Scottsdale, Arizona and Jeanette Ward of Tuscon, Arizona; and a step-brother, Steven Gamble of California.

She was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Ward, and mother, Wanda Rowley Ward.

