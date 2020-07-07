Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m. at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley for Lloyd John Istre, 68, who passed away at the Acadian Medical Center in Eunice on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 8:59 a.m.

Deacon Dennis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services.

Mr. Istre is survived by two brothers, Lercy Matthews of Orange, Texas, and Calvin and wife Suzie Istre of Crowley; two sisters; Lorita and husband Benjamin Lejeune of Cypress, Texas, and Barbara Benoit of Iota; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Heidi Istre; his parents, Clarfay and Eunice Meaux Istre; and two brothers, Murphy and Chester Matthews.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mr. Istre’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley is in charge of arrangements.