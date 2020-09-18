A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Lonnie Dale Sarver, 60, who passed away Sept. 14, 2020, in Crowley.

Rev. Gerard Morgan, of Northside Assembly of God Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family request visitation from 9 a.m. to time of service at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery with his mother.

He is survived by his children, Hayley Osborne and Taylor Thibodeaux, both of Crowley; his brother, Marlon Sarver and wife Susan of Crowley; three aunts, Linda Foreman, Gwen Petry, and Betty Perrodin; and two uncles, Danny “Bubba” Sarver, and Clyde Comeaux.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Jonel Sarver; one sister, Vickie Sarver Miller; two brothers, Troy and Kirk Sarver; his maternal grandparents, Ivy and Mims Comeaux; his paternal grandparents, Mims and Inez Sarver; two aunts, Peggy Sarver and Terry Billeaud; and two uncles, J.B. and Don Sarver.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.