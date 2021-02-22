A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael Church in Egan for Loraine Domingue Regan, 77, who died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 11:49 a.m. at Acadia Extended Care in Crowley.

Loraine loved to spend time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers and they were her prized possessions.

Loraine was a food service technician with the Acadia Parish School board and retired after 20 years of service. She loved to cook for her family and the students in the schools she served.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Michael Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Sensat Cemetery.

Mrs. Regan is survived by her husband of 58 wonderful years, Larry L. Regan of Egan; one daughter, Laurie Regan Thibodeaux and husband Rex of Youngsville; two sons, Brad Regan and wife Victoria of Egan and Lonnie Regan and wife Rachel of Egan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Theresa D. Broussard of Crowley; and one brother, Dalton Domingue of Egan.

She loved her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Lyle Regan; three granddaughters, Anissa Leger and twins Naomi and Ashley Regan; her parents, Dewey and Edna Stewart Domingue; and two brothers, Gerald and Roynold Domingue.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.