Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Louis Blaine Kibodeaux, 55, who died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his residence in Crowley.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary, will conduct the funeral.

The burial will follow in the Hanks Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth Wayne Roche and fiancé Abbie Stevens of Duson; two brothers, Kendle Kibodeaux and fiancé Courtney McFadden of Crowley and Brent Kibodeaux of Crowley; and two grandsons, Kashton Roche and Karden Roche.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Norma Benoit Kibodeaux; and his stepfather, Loveless Thibodeaux.

