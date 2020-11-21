RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at a 2:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Louis Curlis Boulet, 87, who died Friday, Nov. 20, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Rayne.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Curlis was born and raised in Acadia Parish. After graduating from St. Joseph High School, he joined the United States Army in 1953 to serve his country. After returning, he spent many years as a rice buyer and business owner.

Survivors include his two daughters, Pam Boulet Broussard and spouse Jim of Rayne, and Jennifer Boulet Duhon and spouse Turney of Judice; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; the mother of his children, Mickey Cormier of Judice; one brother, V.J. Boulet and spouse Veronica of Scott; and one sister, Macel Boulet of Scott.

He was preceded in death by his son, O'Neil Boulet; father, Louis Boulet; mother, Bella Roy Boulet; and one brother, Mervine Boulet.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, Nov. 23, at 11:30 am in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Monday, Nov. 23, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The family of Curlis would like to thank the staff at Hope Hospice. The compassion and care they gave to Curlis and the family was blessed to him and the family.

