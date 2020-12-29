Lynn M. Simar

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Lynn Merle Simar announces his passing on Dec. 26, 2020.

Lynn was born in Evangeline on Aug. 12, 1941, to Louis and Elia “Blackie” Simar. He worked as an operator in the oil and gas industry and served our country honorably in the United States Army.

He enjoyed gardening and working outdoors. His greatest joy in life came from spending time with family and friends.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Ardoin Simar; his two daughters, Jada Daboval (Shannon) of Thornwell, and Marilyn Arabie (Blaine) of Evangeline; his siblings, Lucille “Dee Dee” Stoute of Evangeline, Judy Fuselier (Billy) of Lake Charles, Milton Simar (Diane) of Iota and Jay Simar of Evangeline; and his grandchildren, Brennan Arabie, Zachary Arabie (Katie), Paige Daboval, Brooke Daboval and Riley Daboval.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Simar and Elia “Blackie” Simar; and siblings Sonny Simar, Ruth Simar, Buddy Simar, Lois Harpin, and Pal Johnson.

The Family of Lynn Simar has decided to honor his wishes of cremation and a service will be announced at a later date.