Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Marella Regan, 83, who passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2:15 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Pastor Berl Adams, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Church Point, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

She is survived by one daughter, Annette and husband Randall Cormier of Egan; one son, Randall Regan of Egan; one sister, Gertrude Carriere of Duson; one brother, Alton Carriere of Carencro; two grandchildren, Bryce Cormier of Egan and Kaitlyn and husband Cody Monceaux of Egan; one great-granddaughter on the way; one godchild, Isaac Godeaux.

Ms. Regan was an Avon representative for years. She was on the board of the Egan Community Center for many years. She was a member of the Rice City Senior Citizens Club for a long time. She was a chair person of the nominating committee.

She was a very active and dependable person in the club. She attended all the meetings and bingo. She was a member of the phone a friend committee for Acadia Parish Sheriff Department.

A special thank you for Dr. Aertker, Dr. Cannon and Dr. May and the staff of Acadia General Hospital – Luke, Scott, Matt, Laura, Monica and Heidi.

View the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Ms. Regan’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Ms. Regan was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Regan; her parents, Frank and Loris S. Carriere; one sister, Virgie Carriere; and one brother, Rodney Carriere.

Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.