Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, for Margaret Leleux Trahan, 58, who died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 3:45 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to service time.

Burial will be in Abshire Cemetery.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 32 years, Cleveland G. Trahan of Crowley; one step-brother, Floyd Primeaux and wife Rose of Mermentau Cove.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Leleux and Noemie Saltzman; her step-mother, Adele Saltzman Primeaux; one step-brother, Alton Primeaux.

