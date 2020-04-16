Private graveside services will be held for Margaret Myers Cormier, 88, who passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Lafayette General Hospital.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Interment will be in Estherwood Cemetery.

Margaret enjoyed gardening with her husband and sewing. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Margaret was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother and will be missed by all.

She is survived by seven children, Lawrence J. Cormier and wife Peggy of Lyons Point, Robert Cormier and wife Phyllis of Crowley, Jeffery Lane Cormier and wife Becky of Mermentau, Sandra A. Cormier Meche of Crowley, Thomas H. Cormier and wife Elizabeth of Crowley, Peter R. Cormier and wife Annette of Egan and Charlotte Cormier of Crowley; four siblings, Johnson “Red” Myers, Vivian Myers Taylor, Daniel “Buddy” Myers, and Robert Myers; 20 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Cormier is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. Cormier Sr.; one son, Gregory P. Cormier; her parents, Teolea and Amelia Istre Myers; three siblings, Rufus Myers, Beatrice Myers, and Judy Myers Redding; two grandchildren, Joey J. Cormier and Jeffery L. Cormier Jr.; and one son-in-law, Darrell Andrew Meche.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family on www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.