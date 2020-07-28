RAYNE-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Mariette Ann Hains, 86, who died Tuesday, July 28, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her children, Antoinette Neubauer and Paul Comeaux; one sister, Sybil Hains Deville; and three grandchildren, David Neubauer, Jennifer Neubauer and Katlin Comeaux.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Joseph Hains; mother, Mariette Hains; two brothers, Gilbert Hains and George Hains; and one sister, Lula Mae Ousse.

Pallbearers will be Diane Deville, Elaine Copponex, Julie Taylor, Mariette Manuel, Ronald Hains, Jim Ousse. Jennifer Neubauer and David Neubrauer. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Ousse, Jennifer Neubauer and David Neubauer.

The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, on Thursday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A Special Thanks to caregivers Ronald and Kay Hains, Dr. Neil Duhon, The Ellington Staff and Heather and the staff of Lamm Hospice Care.

